Warren County COVID update for June 15

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services announced another day of no confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as five recoveries.

That knocks the current number down to 11 active coronavirus cases, one of which is hospitalized and in critical condition.

One of yesterday’s hospitalized cases was discharged.

The county currently sits at a total case count 85% lower than it was a month ago.

Warren County announced on Monday that it had finished its series of vaccination clinics for county school districts.

On Tuesday, health staff turned their eye to businesses, hosting a vaccine clinic in conjunction with the Bolton Rescue Squad for the staff of The Sagamore Resort.

The county can be reached at (518) 761-6580 for more information on how to book a clinic.