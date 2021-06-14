Warren County COVID update for June 14

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with three recoveries.

The county is monitoring 16 active coronavirus cases, two of which are hospitalized.

As numbers continue to drop, the county’s active case count on Monday was 76% lower than it had been a month ago.

The county still stands at 18 vaccinated people who were confirmed to have coronavirus after being vaccinated, out of 38,054 total vaccinated county residents.

Warren County also updated its map breaking down cases by zip code.

Warren County completed its school vaccine clinic program. On Monday, students at Bolton, North Warren and Glens Falls school districts received their second doses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire