Warren County COVID update for June 14

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with three recoveries.

The county is monitoring 16 active coronavirus cases, two of which are hospitalized.

As numbers continue to drop, the county’s active case count on Monday was 76% lower than it had been a month ago.

The county still stands at 18 vaccinated people who were confirmed to have coronavirus after being vaccinated, out of 38,054 total vaccinated county residents.

Warren County also updated its map breaking down cases by zip code.

Warren County completed its school vaccine clinic program. On Monday, students at Bolton, North Warren and Glens Falls school districts received their second doses.