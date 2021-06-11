Warren County COVID update for June 11

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported one new COVID-19 case and four recoveries on Friday.

The county is monitoring a total of 26 active coronavirus cases. Two are hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday.

The new case on Friday came from Glens Falls City School District. The district did not clarify a building of origin.

The county’s 26-case count is the lowest it’s been since Nov. 17, 2020. The county case figure is 68% lower than it was a month ago.

On Thursday, county health staff gave out 25 vaccines at Point O’ Pines Camp on Brant Lake, and on Friday visited Glens Falls, Warrensburg and Johnsburg schools.