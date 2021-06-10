Warren County COVID update for June 10: Consecutive days with no new cases

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported zero new COVID-19 cases or recoveries on Thursday. It’s the second day in a row that no new cases have been reported in the county.

The county is currently monitoring 29 active coronavirus cases, two of which are hospitalized.

The county’s case count was the lowest its been since last November.

Wednesday and Thursday marked the first concurrent days in a row without any new coronavirus cases showing up since Oct. 17-19, 2020.

“Our improving COVID-19 metrics show that vaccination works,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones noted. “We are able to re-open businesses and the activities we love because COVID vaccines are a major factor in bringing this pandemic under control.”

The county is continuing second shot Pfizer clinics for 12- to 15-year-olds this week.

