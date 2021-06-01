Warren County COVID update for June 1

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported two new COVID-19 cases and eight recoveries on Tuesday.

There are 30 active coronavirus cases being monitored in the county. That includes two hospitalized individuals, a number not changed from Monday.

The county continues to promote decreasing numbers. Tuesday’s active case count is 55% below where it was a month ago.

Both new cases on Tuesday came from household members. The county has not yet determined the infection’s origin.

For those who have not yet been vaccinated and are homebound, Warren County continues to offer in-home vaccinations. For others, the state-run site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury remains open for walk-ins.