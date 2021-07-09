Warren County COVID update for July 9

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed one new COVID-19 case and two recoveries on Friday.

The county is monitoring five active coronavirus cases, all of whom are considered in mild condition. None are hospitalzied.

The new case’s origin was not yet known as of Friday.

The person lives with two people who have not been vaccinated, both of whom were quarantined, as well as two who have been fully vaccinated, who were not required to quarantine.

The county department of health services said that, as of Friday, no delta variant coronavirus cases have been found among county residents, in response to mounting questions from residents.

Friday’s total active case total was 83% below where it was a month ago.

