Warren County COVID update for July 6

News
Posted: / Updated:
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed one new COVID-19 case and five recoveries on Tuesday.

There are six active coronavirus cases being monitored in the county as of Tuesday. All of those cases are considered mild, with nobody hospitalized.

Tuesday’s new case involved someone who had already been quarantined after someone else living in the same household also tested positive.

The county’s active case count on Tuesday was 84% lower than where it had been a month ago.

Warren County has 40,023 fully vaccinated residents, of which 19 have tested positive for coronavirus.

The county is set to hold a vaccine clinic on Thursday at a summer camp in Brant Lake, and invites anyone not vaccinated in the Brant Lake or Chestertown area to reach out to set up an appointment.

