Warren County COVID update for July 30

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as well as six recoveries.

The county is currently monitoring 48 active coronavirus cases. 43 of those are in mild condition, with three currently hospitalized.

The county has not seen 10 cases in a single day since May 7.

One of Friday’s new cases came from a prior exposure. Another was an employee at a skilled nursing facility that has been dealing with an outbreak. Two other cases stemmed from workplaces.

The other six are still under investigation.

One case was an individual who was fully vaccinated for coronavirus. The county has seen 46 such cases out of 40,999 vaccinated residents.

The county notes that the frequency of those “breakthrough” cases has gone down as more residents have gotten vaccinated.

The county is hosting a vaccination event at Horicon Town Hall in Brant Lake at 5 p.m. Friday, during the local food truck event held there. The vaccines being given out are Johnson & Johnson.