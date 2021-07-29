Warren County COVID update for July 29

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases and eight recoveries on Thursday.

That keeps the county’s current case count steady at 44 active coronavirus cases. Three of those are hospitalized, all of them in moderate condition.

Two of Thursday’s new cases were tied to household contacts whose coronavirus exposure had been previously confirmed. One came from a workplace exposure.

Three more came from a recently documented outbreak in a nursing facility in the county, which has seen both staff and residents exposed and infected.

Other cases are still under investigation.

The county also updated its map laying out the percentage of coronavirus vaccinations by zip code.

Two of Thursday’s new cases were among people who had been fully vaccinated. Warren County has seen 45 infections among 40,965 fully-vaccinated residents.

The majority of those cases have involved mild or no symptoms.

The county renewed its plea for mask use to continue in crowded public places, as numbers climb in the region.