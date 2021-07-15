Warren County COVID update for July 15

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as two recoveries.

The county’s coronavirus case count has risen to 23 active coronavirus cases. For contrast, last Friday, the county had five active cases.

The county said that Thursday’s new cases stem from out-of-state travel, as well as exposures at private and workplace gatherings. Two of them were fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said part of the reason for the four-times rise in cases since last week falls on people going to work while ill.

The two fully-vaccianted residents to have coronavirus are among 25 in the county, out of 40,399 who have been fully vaccinated.

The county has a series of pop-up clinics lined up, including July 19 at Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek; July 21 at Take a Bite in Glens Falls, at the City Park bandstand; and July 23 at Horicon Town Hall during Food Truck Friday.