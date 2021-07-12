Warren County COVID update for July 12

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with no new recoveries.

The county is monitoring 11 active coronavirus cases as of Monday, all of which are deemed mild. Nobody is currently hospitalized.

One of Monday’s new cases was confirmed to have resulted from out-of-state travel. The cause of the other case was not yet determined as of Monday.

The county said they are seeing a recent trend of coronavirus cases stemming from unvaccinated residents not following proper precautions.

Warren County is setting up a clinic next Monday, July 19, from 4-5 p.m. at the Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek. Appointments are not required.

The county is still open to helping to get vaccines to parts of the county where communities have not been able to easily access them.

