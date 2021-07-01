Warren County COVID update for July 1

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported one new COVID-19 case and one recovery on Thursday.

The county is currently tracking 10 active coronavirus cases, including one who continues to be hospitalized in critical condition.

The new case’s source was not yet determined as of Thursday.

The county’s total coronavirus case number as of Thursday was 66% below what it was a month ago.

As of Thursday, one new case came from someone who had been vaccinated for coronavirus. A total of 19 cases have cropped up from among 39,793 vaccinated residents.