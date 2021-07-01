Warren County COVID update for July 1

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported one new COVID-19 case and one recovery on Thursday.

The county is currently tracking 10 active coronavirus cases, including one who continues to be hospitalized in critical condition.

The new case’s source was not yet determined as of Thursday.

The county’s total coronavirus case number as of Thursday was 66% below what it was a month ago.

As of Thursday, one new case came from someone who had been vaccinated for coronavirus. A total of 19 cases have cropped up from among 39,793 vaccinated residents.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire