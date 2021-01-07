Warren County COVID update for Jan. 7

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed 66 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 20 recoveries. The new case count is a record one-day high. The total number of active cases is 422, also a record high.
The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day case average of 7.6%.
Some of Thursday’s new cases involved individuals from Queensbury, Warrensburg and Lake George school districts. Each one has put out a statement.
Eight cases came from Queensbury Union Free School District, two of which had contacts within the school. The district is not closing any buildings down at this time.
One case of coronavirus was confirmed at Warrensburg Central School District, with no exposure to the school due to timing around the holidays.
One case was found at Lake George Elementary School. Due to the holiday, there is no concern of the case having spread through the school.
Of Warren County’s active cases, eight are hospitalized. The remaining 414 are considered mild illness cases.
