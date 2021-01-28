Warren County COVID update for Jan. 28

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with three recoveries. The county is currently monitoring 317 active coronavirus cases.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reported a 7-day rolling infection rate average of 4.7%.

The county said all of Thursday’s new cases come from exposures in the community at large.

Queensbury and Hadley-Luzenre school districts both reported new coronavirus cases.

Queensbury Union Free School District reported one new case connected to their elementary school building. The person was last in the building on Tuesday, and all contacts have been notified.

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District confirmed a new case at their elementary school. The individual is part of the school’s remote learning program, and therefore contact tracing is not a district concern.

The county has 16 hospitalized cases, unchanged from yesterday. All 16 are considered moderately ill, as is one out of the hospital. All other cases are considered mildly ill.

The county also clarified Thursday that there were no new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant of coronavirus, contrary to word from New York State late Wednesday that there had been additional cases reported.