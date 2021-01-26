Warren County COVID update for Jan. 26

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Health Department announced Tuesday that there have been 38 new cases reported in the county. This brings the total number of active cases to 319. Warren County’s test positivity rate was 4.6% as of Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,230 people have tested positive for COVID.

There are 16 people being treated for the virus in the hospital. All those in the hospital are moderately ill, while there is one person critically ill being treated in a skilled nursing facility.

There have been 52 deaths reported in the county since the pandemic began.

Warren County Health Services expects to receive additional vaccine doses this week to administer second doses to those who have already received the first dose. Clinics will be scheduled accordingly.

The Health Department continues to work with New York State to get more vaccines for those who have not received their first shot yet. There have been 7,930 doses administered in the county so far.

Warren County has created an informational phone line for residents who want up-to-date information on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Warren County, reachable at (518) 761-6200.

New York State has also created a COVID informational phone line, which can be reached at 1-833-697-4829.