Warren County COVID update for Jan. 22

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 49 recoveries. The county is monitoring 384 coronavirus cases.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reported a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 5.5%.

The county reported 19 cases currently hospitalized the highest number of concurrent hospitalizations they have seen.

Several cases were confirmed at two school districts across the county.

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District confirmed 12 new coronavirus cases. Eight of those cases came from the elementary school building, and four at the high school. All involved students will quarantine, and the district is working with Warren County to complete contact tracing on its current total of 29 cases within the last week.

The district plans to reassess reopening school buildings next week.

One new case was confirmed at Glens Falls City School District.