Warren County COVID update for Jan. 21

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 25 recoveries. The county is currently monitoring 394 active coronavirus cases.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reported a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 6.1%.

One of Thursday’s cases was identified as the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant of the virus. The infection occured last month, and the individual has recovered. The person’s infection was tied to previously-reported ones in Saratoga County.

Several school districts reported cases on Thursday.

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District reported two new cases. One was tied to the elementary school on Jan. 8, and no contact tracing is deemed required. The other was a visitor to the high school, last there on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Those in direct proximity are being contacted.

Queensbury Union Free School District reported one new case, tied to Queensbury High School. The individual was last on campus on Jan. 6, meaning no additional measures are required.

Lake George Central School reported one new case, at the Jr.-Sr. High School. The individual was last at the school on Jan. 5, meaning no additional action was needed, even though the individual did not become symptomatic until Jan. 18.

Warrensburg Central School District reported one new case, connected to Warrensburg Jr./Sr. High School. The individual was last on campus on Jan. 13, and contacts are being notified.

North Warren Central School District reported two new cases. Both were last in the elementary building on Tuesday, and contacts have been notified.

Glens Falls City School District reported five new cases.

Warren County Health Services has received a small supply of vaccines this week and has scheduled a clinic for members of New York’s Phase 1A and 1B groups. The county has a coronavirus hotline that can be reached at (518) 761-6200.