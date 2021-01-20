Warren County COVID update for Jan. 20

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 23 recoveries. 383 coronavirus cases are being monitored among county residents.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reported a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 6.3%.

The county also confirmed another death from coronavirus. The individual was a person in their 80s, who died in the hospital after falling ill in recent weeks.

11 Warren County residents have died from the virus since Jan. 8.

“We should never lose our sensitivity to the incredible losses being suffered by our community during this pandemic,” Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said. “We recognize that every day family members grieve the loss of their loved ones as lives end prematurely, but these recent deaths underscore that our efforts must be expedited to get as many community members vaccinated as soon as possible. We join our community in their grief and ask for their continued patience as we work to end this health emergency.”

Of Wednesday’s active cases, 17 are hospitalized, up by three from Tuesday after the above death as well as four new admissions. This marks the highest number of simultaneous coronavirus hospitalizations Warren County has seen since the pandemic began.

various school districts reported new cases as well.

Ten new cases were confirmed at Hadley-Luzerne Central School District. Superintendent Beecher Baker said in a release that eight of those cases had been traced to Hadley-Luzerne High School, and two to Hadley-Luzerne Elementary School. Nine of those individuals had not been on campus for long enough to create a risk. One had last visited on Tuesday, and all close contacts have been alerted. The school is remaining open for in-person instruction at this time.

Queensbury Union Free School District reported five new cases. The district said in a release that two of those cases came from Queensbury Elementary School, and only one was recent enough to pose a risk to others. Two more were members of Queensbury High School, members of the same household who are both part of the remote learning program. One was a member of the William H. Barton Intermediate School, last present on Friday, Jan. 15. All contacts have been notified.

Warrensburg Central School District reported one new case, stemming from Warrensburg Elementary School. The individual was last at the building on Jan. 13. Those in close proximity have been notified.

Glens Falls City School District reported nine new coronavirus cases at their buildings between Jan.16-19. No further info was given as of Wednesday.

Warren County’s last vaccine clinic was held on Monday. As of Wednesday, the county said it is waiting for the next shipment of vaccines to come.

“We have plans to schedule clinics when we have the vaccine, and we are asking people to please be patient until vaccine supplies catch up with demand,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones explained.

Warren County operates a coronavirus vaccine hotline, which can be reached at 518-761-6200.