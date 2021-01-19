Warren County COVID update for Jan. 19

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as 64 recoveries. Another death was also reported, up to a total of 10 coronavirus-related deaths since Jan. 8.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reported a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 6.3%.

The county is currently monitoring 353 coronavirus cases. 334 of those involve mild illness. 14 are hospitalized, up by four from Monday after five admissions and the above fatality.

Two more cases were confirmed at Queensbury Union Free School District. The district has seen 15 cases in the last week.

In an online statement, the district said that one case came from the Queensbury Elementary School community, and was last in the building on Jan. 8. No school contacts have been traced to that case. The other case came from Queensbury High School, and was last there on Jan. 15. Those in close contact with the individual have been contacted.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber encouraged those affected emotionally by the coronavirus pandemic to visit an online resource portal assembled by the county.

“It is with a heavy heart that once again I find myself offering our deepest sympathies on behalf of the Board of Supervisors to the family and friends of yet another community member taken from us too soon during this pandemic,” Seeber said. “All 20 members of your Board of Supervisors join me in our commitment to prioritizing our COVID vaccination response as a top priority as we start 2021.”