Warren County COVID update for Jan. 18

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 54 recoveries and three deaths. The county is currently monitoring 383 coronavirus cases.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reported a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 6.7%.

Of Monday’s three coronavirus deaths, two occurred at a hospital and one at a nursing facility. Nine residents have died from the virus since Jan. 8.

10 Warren County residents are currently hospitalized, four fewer from Sunday after two discharges and two deaths. The 10 still there are all considered moderately ill, and five out of the hospital are considered moderate as well. The other 368 cases are considered mild.

Warren County’s updated coronavirus map my municipality, last updated on Jan. 18, 2021.

New cases were confirmed at Queensbury and North Warren school districts.

Queensbury Union Free School District confirmed three new cases. All three were members of the Queensbury High School community. Two were last on campus on Jan. 8, and the third on Jan. 11. School contacts have been notified in all three cases.

North Warren Central School reported one new case. The individual was a member of the 9th-12th grade wing, and was not in school on Friday. The district said that Warren County had determined no more quarantines were needed at this time.

The county said that no new B.1.1.7 cases had shown up beyond those previously reported last week. The New York DOH is analyzing samples to determine further spread.

Warren County held an appointment-only coronavirus vaccine clinic on Monday. Those eligible in Phase 1A and 1B can call the county at 518-761-6200 for more information on clinic availability.