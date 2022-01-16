Warren County COVID update for Jan. 16

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County as of Sunday, January 16, has reported 150 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday. The county is currently monitoring 1,157 active cases.

Warren County residents are being advised that county health departments are no longer involved in COVID-19 case investigations. Residents who have a positive COVID-19 diagnosis should refer to the New York State’s new COVID-19 case investigation resources website. In addition, Warren County residents should continue to report positive home COVID-19 tests to Warren County Health Services’ online portal.

Medical practices and laboratories that conduct COVID-19 tests will upload their positive case results to New York’s CommCare COVID reporting system. The results will be reviewed by the NY State COVID-19 case investigators which will determine further steps.

Available Warren County data as of Sunday:

Active COVID-19 cases – 1,157

New cases — 150

Recoveries — 228

Hospitalizations – 11 (+2, 6 vaccinated)

Critically ill – 1 (unchanged)

Deaths – 114 (unchanged)

7-day average test positivity – 17.4%

Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents is 233.4 as of Sunday.

Warren County Health Services has scheduled the following clinics for students at Warren County schools:

Lake George Central School on Thursday, January 20

Johnsburg Central School on Friday, January 21

Warrensburg Central School on Thursday, January 27

Warren County Health Services will hold its next public booster/first dose vaccine clinic Tuesday at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Find details and registration links at Warren County hub.

Warren County residents seeking a COVID test can visit the New York State website to help them locate the nearest location. Free KN-95 masks are available at Warren County Municipal Center Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the entrances to the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Human Services building.

In addition, the New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall has reopened, and Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Find details can be found on the Am-I-Eligible webpage.