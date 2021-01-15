Warren County COVID update for Jan. 15

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported 43 new COVID-19 cases and 60 recoveries on Friday, adding up to a current total of 477 cases.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reported a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 8.6%.

Lake George and Hadley-Luzerne school districts reported new coronavirus cases.

Lake George Central School District wrote in a release that a visitor to the Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School tested positive who was last there on Jan. 13. The individual is currently in quarantine.

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District reported a positive coronavirus case at their elementary building. The individual was last on campus on Jan. 8, and those affected have been notified.

Glens Falls Central School District announced a new swab-based pilot testing program to begin next week.

On the vaccine front, 5,830 doses had been administered as of Friday, between Warren County Health Services, Glens Falls Hospital, Hudson Headwaters Health Network and pharmacies within the county. That number includes all doses given within the county, which may include outside-county residents.

Info on vaccines can be found at a county phone hotline at (518) 761-6200.