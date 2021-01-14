Warren County COVID update for Jan. 14 includes 10 Queensbury school cases

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed 55 new COVID-19 cases and 28 recoveries today, adding up to a total of 494 cases; the highest number the county has seen during the coronavirus pandemic. They also confirmed two new deaths related to the virus.

“It is with deep sympathies that yet again, for the third time in just four days, that I find myself offering condolences on behalf of the Warren County board of Supervisors to loved ones as their hearts break after losing family members and friends during this devastating fight against COVID,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Queensbury at large supervisor, in a press release.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reported a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 7.2%.

Nine county residents with the virus are hospitalized, down one after a discharge.

Additionally, 10 new coronavirus cases were traced to Queensbury Union Free School District.

The district said on their website that one of those cases came from the school Head Start program; two at Queensbury Elementary School; three at William H. Barton Intermediate School; three at Queensbury Middle School; and one at Queensbury High School.

Many of those cases were during the holiday break, meaning that the individuals affected had no contacts. Contacts with the more recent cases have been notified.

One coronavirus case was also found connected to Johnsburg Central School District. Superintendent Michael Markwica said in a statement that one teacher had been quarantined out of precaution, and that in-person learning would continue.

One new case was also confirmed in connection to Warrensburg Central School District.

As of early Thursday, Warren County had not learned of any new cases of the B.1.1.7 strain of coronavirus. Five cases of that strain are currently known within the county.