Warren County COVID update for Jan. 12, two more deaths reported

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Health Department announced Tuesday that there were two additional COVID-related deaths in the county. One person was in their early 60s and the other was in their 90s. One person fought the illness in the hospital while the other was home. There have been 42 COVID related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

The Health Department also reported 64 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,694 to date. Health Services staff are monitoring 438 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. 432 of the cases involve mild illness.

There are six people being treated for the virus in the hospital.

Many of the recent cases that Warren County Health Services staff have investigated stem from household coronavirus spread, spread among acquaintances and outings to restaurants/bars, where people did not take proper precautions to prevent coronavirus spread. While schools continue to report cases among their staff and students, there is no indication of COVID-19 spread in schools themselves.

Warren County Health Services continues to work with local partners to administer vaccines as quickly as possible. As of Tuesday morning, 4,794 doses have been administered in Warren County by Warren County Health Services, Hudson Headwaters Health Network and Glens Falls Hospital staff.

Additional public clinics will be scheduled when more vaccine becomes available. Pre-scheduled clinics are occurring this week in Warren County using doses that were previously delivered.

Warren County has created a new informational phone line for residents who want up-to-date information on COVID-19 vaccines, reachable at (518) 761-6200. It will include recordings detailing the status of clinics.