Warren County COVID update for Jan. 11

Warren County’s updated map of COVID-19 cases by municipality, as updated Jan. 11, 2021.

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 45 recoveries. The county is currently monitoring 393 active coronavirus cases.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reported a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 7.5%.

One of Monday’s new cases was connected to Bolton Central School District.

In a statement, the district clarified that a teacher within the district had tested positive, and that further quarantines were not deemed needed by the county.

The county is currently up to six hospitalizations, up one from Sunday. All six are considered moderately ill, while the other 387 are mild.

Warren County reiterated on Monday that many recent cases have been found as stemming from holiday gatherings at homes or other locations where proper coronavirus protection procedures were not followed.

As of Monday morning, the county reported 4,460 doses of coronavirus vaccine administered to area residents classified in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of New York’s vaccination plan.