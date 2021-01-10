Warren County COVID update for Jan. 10

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 41 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as one new death and 71 recoveries.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reported a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 7.5%.

Warren County has 408 active coronavirus cases. Five are hospitalized.

The county said many of those cases have been found to stem from holiday gatherings in homes and at restaurants where proper coronavirus safety precautions were not taken.

The county also said vacciantions for Phase 1B of the state vaccination plan are set to begin on Monday.