Warren County COVID update for Feb. 5

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as well as 13 recoveries. There are 236 coronavirus cases being monitored within the county.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reported a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 3.7%.

Eight cases are currently hospitalized.

A new coronavirus case was confirmed at Queensbury Union Free School District. According to a post on the district website, the student is part of the district’s remote learning section, and therefore there are no school contacts.

As the Super Bowl approaches, Warren County is asking residents to socially distance this weekend and avoid any large home gatherings to watch the big game on Sunday.