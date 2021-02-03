Warren County COVID update for Feb. 3

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 21 recoveries. That number is the lowest total the county has seen since Dec. 17.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reported a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 3.8%.

There are 210 active coronavirus cases being monitored in the county.

The county currently has 13 residents hospitalized with coronavirus. One is considered critically ill, and the other 12 are moderate.

One new case was confirmed stemming from Glens Falls City School District, tied to the middle school. The district has 28 community members under quarantine.

Warren County also issued a reminder that Super Bowl Sunday is coming up, and is asking that county residents abstain from large indoor gatherings. Holiday gatherings have been tied to the spike in coronavirus cases since late December, as well as 18 deaths.

The county also confirmed that vaccines would be made availible when possible at pharmacy locations including Kinney Drugs in Queensbury; Stone’s Pharmacy in Lake Luzerne; Hannaford in South Glens Falls; as well as two unspecified Walgreens locations in Washington County.