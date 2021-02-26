Warren County COVID update for Feb. 26

Warren County’s updated coronavirus map my municipality, last updated on Jan. 18, 2021.

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, as well as 15 recoveries. The county is monitoring 88 active cases.

Two coronavirus cases are hospitalized as of Friday, both considered moderately ill.

Two school districts were involved in new exposures.

Queensbury Union Free School District said two new coronavirus cases were identified at Queensbury Middle School. Both were last in the building on Feb. 12, and no contact tracing has been needed at this time.

One student also tested positive at North Warren Central School District. The student was in the building’s 9-12 wing and was last on school grounds on Tuesday. Nine additional students and one staff member have been quarantined in connection with the case.

The county administered 102 coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, with another clinic lined up for Friday.