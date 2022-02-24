WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, February 24, Warren County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases in the County. Health Services said Thursday’s 21 positive cases are the lowest single-day total since November 1.

Health officials said they are monitoring 4 hospitalizations, as of Thursday, an increase of one from Wednesday. Two of those have been vaccinated against coronavirus.



Warren County saw 118 newer COVID-19 cases over the last five days. The County’s seven-day average positive coronavirus test rate was 5.7%, with fewer cases reported during the course of the week.

Positive at-home coronavirus tests should be reported through Warren County’s online reporting portal. Residents are reminded contact tracing has been taken on as the responsibility of New York State contact tracers.

Vaccination clinics will remain ongoing through the New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall. Heath Officials say Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.