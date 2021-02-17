Warren County COVID update for Feb. 17

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed five new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Wednesday, along with seven recoveries. The New York State COVID Dashboard reported a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 2.6%.

That marks the lowest number of cases in a day since the end of 2020, when three cases were reported on Dec. 12.

The county said that all of Wednesday’s new cases originated from community exposure, as new cases continue to be linked to workplace and family exposures.

Five Warren County residents with coronavirus are hospitalized. That’s up by one from Tuesday, with all five considered moderately ill. The county is currently watching 140 active coronavirus cases.

The county continues to ask that employees at workplaces take caution including during breaks, and wash hands frequently as well as wearing masks.

Warren County is also expecting 200 coronavirus vaccine doses this week. Half of those are being planned for essential workers, and the rest for those with certain health conditions known as comorbidities.

The latter group will receive their vaccinations through health providers, according to county health director Ginelle Jones.

“We are working with medical providers to get to their most at-risk patients vaccinated at this time due to limited supplies,” Jones said.

News 10 ABC has reached out for more information regarding whether health providers encapsulate facilities like Glens Falls Hospital, or if that means individual practitioners have discretion.

The county said clinics are being arranged through individual employers for essential worker groups given the OK for vaccination in Phase 1B of New York’s vaccination plan.

More information on vaccination clinics can be found at News10.com.