Warren County COVID update for Dec. 8

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as 54 recoveries. As of Wednesday, the county was monitoring a total of 536 active coronavirus cases.

As of Wednesday, 20 county residents were hospitalized. That number is down by one from Tuesday. Three are considered critically ill. 13 out of 20 hospitalized residents are unvaccinated.

In addition in high numbers of exposures at workplaces and indoor gatherings, Warren County is also reporting a high number of coronavirus cases involving children. Parents who haven’t done so are advised to speak to their child’s pediatrician about getting them vaccinated.

Thirteen of Wednesday’s cases were among fully-vaccinated residents. To date, there have been 1,476 positive COVID cases among Warren County’s 45,246 fully vaccinated residents.

Vaccine clinics are set for the next three Tuesdays, Dec. 14, 21 and 28, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. The state-run site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury continues operation by walk-in or appointment as well.

