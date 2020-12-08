Warren County COVID update for Dec. 8; County sets record for concurrent cases

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as nine recoveries. The county has 95 active coronavirus cases, the highest number of concurrent cases since the start of the pandemic.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 2.5%.

Of Tuesday’s new cases, eight were exposed to coronavirus through contact with household members. Two more were exposed at out-of-county workplaces; one was at a Thanksgiving gathering; one was at a party; one was during international travel, and discovered upon quarantine once returned; and two remain under investigation.

Of the 95 active cases, four are hospitalized. One is considered in critical condition, and three are moderate.

The county also pointed out that 10 of Tuesday’s new cases involved people who had been quarantined before testing positive, due to proximity to people who had previously tested positive.

“It is a credit both to these individuals and to our Public Health Department that continues to work tirelessly to isolate the virus where we know it exists,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said in a release.

Last week, Warren County confirmed cases at restaurants and the Planet Fitness at Aviation Mall.