Warren County COVID update for Dec. 4

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Friday, as well as six recoveries. The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 1.5%.

Two of Friday’s new coronavirus cases were infected through contact with infected family members over the Thanksgiving holiday. One more came into contact due to Thanksgiving as well, in travel to another state. 12 out of the 36 new Warren County cases in the last three days have been infected due to exposures over Thanksgiving.

Four more were infected by household members who had been exposed; two were infected at workplaces; two appear to have been exposed while visiting people outside of the county; and three more remain under investigation.

The county is monitoring a total of 69 active coronavirus cases. Three of those are hospitalized, one in critical condition. The remaining 66 are considered mild.

The county has already capped 300 mandatory quarantines for the first time since the pandemic began, hitting 313 on Friday.

The county also confirmed an exposure at Pizza Jerks in Glens Falls on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Thursday night, more cases were confirmed at Glens Falls restaurants and a Planet Fitness in Queensbury.