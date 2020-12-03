Warren County COVID update for Dec. 3

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health officials confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as one recovery. The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 1.5%.

Three of Thursday’s new coronavirus cases were infections that took place during Thanksgiving holiday gatherings, in or around Warren County. One more is believed to have been exposed at an out-of-state Thanksgiving gathering.

Four more cases appear to have been infected due to living with household members who previously tested positive, and another four have yet to be determined.

A total of 61 coronavirus cases are active in the county. Three of those are hospitalized, one of which is considered critical. The other 57 are considered mild.

One of Thursday cases involved someone who visited Warrensburg Jr./Sr. High School as recently as Dec. 2. The school released students at noon on Thursday, and will be all-remote on Friday.