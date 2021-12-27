Warren County COVID update for Dec. 27

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 58 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 60 recoveries. As of Monday, the county is tracking 520 coronavirus cases.

Thirteen of those are hospitalized, including four who are considered to be in critical condition. Three of those four are unvaccinated, part of a total of 10 out of the 13 who are hospitalized.

Of Monday’s 58 new cases, 25 were among residents already fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 2,029 positive coronavirus cases among Warren County’s 46,547 fully vaccinated residents.

New cases are still being attributed to general community exposure, household exposure and indoor gatherings. Warren County updated its map laying out COVID cases by zip code.

For those seeking COVID-19 tests or vaccines, the state-run center at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury is open 7 days a week. Additionally, clinics are set from 4:30-6:30 p.m. the next three Tuesdays at Warren County Municipal Center.