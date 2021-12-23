Warren County COVID update for Dec. 23

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Health Services reports 11 Warren County residents are hospitalized as of Thursday. One vaccinated patient is critical and the remainder has a moderate illness. Seven are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Health Services reported 33 of Thursday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Eight of the 11 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated. Cumulatively as of Thursday, 1,912 of 46,429 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.



Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 8.4% and the Capital Region’s rate 7.5% as of Thursday morning. Health Services reports 50,172 Warren County residents (78.1% of the county’s population) have received their first vaccine doses, and 46,429 have been fully vaccinated.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, December 28, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster and second doses. (Registration link posted)

Tuesday, January 4 Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Tuesday, January 11, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., vaccines to be determined. (Registration not yet open)

In addition:

Local pediatricians have begun offering clinics for their patients who are ages 5-11. Pharmacies and New York State mass vaccination sites are also offering pediatric vaccinations. More details can be found on the Warren County website.

The Warren County vaccine team remains available for in-home vaccinations. Please call 518-761-6580 for details about vaccination protocols.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website. Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website.