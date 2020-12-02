Warren County COVID update for Dec. 2

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials with the Warren County Department of Health announced Wednesday that ten new cases were reported to the department. There are currently 50 active cases in the county. The New York State COVID Dashboard the rolling 7-day infection rate average is 1.6% for the county.

The new cases break down as follows:

One was infected at a college outside New York State.

One was infected from contact at a Thanksgiving dinner with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 after the gathering.

Two are members of the same household who traveled to a contiguous state for Thanksgiving and became ill.

Two were exposed during travel to visit acquaintances in other counties, including one who attended a wedding in an adjacent county where COVID infections were documented.

Two were infected by exposure to acquaintances who had COVID-19, and one of these individuals hosted Thanksgiving dinner.

The source of infection for two unrelated cases are undetermined, but one of them had people from outside Warren County over to his/her home for Thanksgiving.

Three people are being treated for the virus in the hospital, with two cases in the ICU. One additional recovery was reported Wednesday bringing the total to 480 to date.

There have been 35 COVID related deaths reported in the county.