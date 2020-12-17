Warren County COVID update for Dec. 17

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fifteen additional COVID cases were reported to the County Health Department on Thursday. The total number of confirmed active cases sits at 129, the highest number of active cases in the county since the pandemic began. Warren County’s test positivity rate was 2.6% as of Thursday.

There have been 738 total cases to date in the county. Five people are being treated for the virus in the hospital, with two in critical condition. Three additional recoveries were recorded Thursday bringing the total to 600 to date.

There have been 35 COVID related deaths reported in the county.

Breakdown of Thursday cases:

Seven were exposed through contact with infected acquaintances.

Three were infected through work.

One became sick through a household contact.

One stemmed from contact at a family gathering.

Three remain undetermined and under investigation.

Seven of these 15 people were quarantined before they tested positive.