Warren County COVID update for Dec. 16

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as 12 new recoveries.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 2.6%.

Wednesday’s 23 new cases mark the second-highest single-day spike since the pandemic began, surpassed only by May 1, when 26 cases were confirmed during a surge of coronavirus cases in nursing homes.

The new cases break down into two originated through work-related exposures; three come from contact with infected family or household members; four come from contact with acquaintances who were infected; and 14 remain under investigation.

Warren County said several of the cases under investigation are expected to have a connection to workplace contact.

“You have to assume that people you encounter out in public have COVID-19,” said Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore in Wednesday’s update. “Please be careful and take precautions to protect yourself when you’re with anybody who doesn’t live in your immediate household.”

As of Wednesday, Warren County was monitoring a total of 117 coronavirus cases.