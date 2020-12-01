Warren County COVID update for Dec. 1

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Tuesday, along with 14 recoveries. The total number of active cases stood at 41. The New York COVID dashboard lists a 7-day rolling infection rate of 1.4% for the county.

Of the nine new coronavirus cases, four were infected at workplaces outside Warren County. Three different workplaces were involved. Another was a household resident with one of those first four.

Two patients were infected while traveling; one out of state for the Thanksgiving holiday, and one to a coronavirus hot spot area elsewhere in New York. Another patient lives in a household with one of those two.

The ninth new positive is someone who was exposed to an acquaintance who tested positive previously.

The county also noted that Tuesday was the first day since the end of May when three or more county residents were hospitalized due to coronavirus. One individual, who has been hospitalized for over a week, is in improving condition.

The rise in cases is leading to more hard decisions in the county. Today, the Lake George Winter Carnival announced their 59th season was canceled, due to state safety mandates.