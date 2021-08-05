Warren County COVID update for Aug. 5

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 12 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as one recovery.

The county is now monitoring 86 coronavirus cases, including three hospitalized.

Three of Thursday’s new cases involved people who were fully vaccinated, adding up to 63 of 41,145 fully vaccinated residents (or 0.15%).

The county also reported that three of the day’s new cases were among children ages 12 and under. The county has confirmed 16 such cases in the last eight days.

The county also released an updated chart showing the pattern of coronavirus cases and vaccines locally.

The county’s next vaccine event is set to be held at Horicon Town Hall in Brant Lake on Friday, during the local Food Truck Fridays event from 5-7 p.m.

