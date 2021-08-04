Warren County COVID update for Aug. 4

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with two recoveries.

The county is currently monitoring 74 active coronavirus cases, including four who are hospitalized. Wednesday’s case number is eight times what it was a month ago.

Two of Wednesday’s cases were among people already quarantined due to exposure to those already confirmed to have contracted coronavirus. One case comes from a resident at a nursing home that has been experiencing an outbreak.

Others are connected to acquaintances or workplace exposures, or have not yet been determined.

Five cases were among those in the county who have already been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, adding up to 60 residents among 41,112 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County continues to urge caution for the parents of children ages 12 and under, who have been a prominent part of the last month’s rise in cases. Those cases have stemmed from child care, summer school and day camp settings.

On Wednesday evening, Warren County will be offering doses of coronavirus vaccine at the Take a Bite food festival in downtown Glens Falls.