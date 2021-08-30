Warren County COVID update for Aug. 30

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 12 more recoveries.

As of Monday, the county is monitoring 152 active coronavirus cases, including nine hospitalized cases. That’s up by one from Sunday.

Monday’s new cases all stemmed from general community exposure. Four cases were among people quarantined due to previous exposures.

The county reported five more cases tied to people who had already been fully vaccinated. To date, 197 coronavirus cases among vaccinated individuals have come up, out of 42,011 fully vaccinated county residents.

Warren County’s map breaking down coronavirus cases by zip code was updated.

A vaccine clinic was planned from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Warren County Municipal Center, with another one set from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday. Monday’s clinic is for anyone, and Wednesday is to provide a third dose clinic for the immunocompromised.

The county also updated its map of vaccine percentages by zip code.