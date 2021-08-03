Warren County COVID update for Aug. 3

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as six recoveries.

The county is currently monitoring a total of 65 active coronavirus cases, including three who are hospitalized.

Three of Tuesday’s new cases involved people who had already been placed in quarantine due to exposure to cases already confirmed positive. Two more are believed to stem from workplace exposure, and others remain under investigation.

Three of Tuesday’s cases involve children ages 12 and under, a demographic Warren County says is growing as cases have spiked in the last month.

The county continued to stress a string of cases among those 12 and under stemming from day camps and daycare settings.

As of Tuesday, 55 positive cases in Warren County have been among those fully vaccinated for coronavirus, out of 41,086 fully vaccinated residents.