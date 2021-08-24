Warren County COVID update for Aug. 24

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported a stalemate of COVID-19 case numbers on Tuesday, with 14 new cases along with 14 recoveries.

As of Tuesday, the county was monitoring 142 active coronavirus cases. Eight of those are hospitalized.

Four of Tuesday’s new cases involved people who had already been fully vaccinated for coronavirus. Warren County says cases of the delta variant continue to crop up.

163 Warren County residents who were fully vaccinated have since tested positive for coronavirus, out of a total of 41,758 vaccinated residents.

Warren County is continuing to plan vaccine clinics at Glens Falls’ Take a Bite food festival on Wednesday evenings, 5-7 p.m. at the City Park bandstand; 5-7 p.m. on Food Truck Fridays at Horicon Town Hall in Brant Lake; and 5-7 on Monday at the Warren County Municipal Center’s human services building.