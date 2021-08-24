Warren County COVID update for Aug. 24

News
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-WARREN_634x356 generic

COUNTY-WARREN_634x356 generic

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported a stalemate of COVID-19 case numbers on Tuesday, with 14 new cases along with 14 recoveries.

As of Tuesday, the county was monitoring 142 active coronavirus cases. Eight of those are hospitalized.

Four of Tuesday’s new cases involved people who had already been fully vaccinated for coronavirus. Warren County says cases of the delta variant continue to crop up.

163 Warren County residents who were fully vaccinated have since tested positive for coronavirus, out of a total of 41,758 vaccinated residents.

Warren County is continuing to plan vaccine clinics at Glens Falls’ Take a Bite food festival on Wednesday evenings, 5-7 p.m. at the City Park bandstand; 5-7 p.m. on Food Truck Fridays at Horicon Town Hall in Brant Lake; and 5-7 on Monday at the Warren County Municipal Center’s human services building.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire