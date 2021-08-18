Warren County COVID update for Aug. 18

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases and nine recoveries on Wednesday.

The county is currently monitoring 146 active coronavirus cases, including seven who are hospitalized, which is down by one from Tuesday.

Eight of Wednesady’s cases came from a nursing home that has been battling an outbreak for at least the last month.

That nursing home has seen 29 resident cases and five staff member cases in recent weeks, as well as three residents who have passed away.

The other 13 county cases were from general community spread.

As of Wednesday, a total of 135 fully-vaccinated Warren County residents had contracted coronavirus, out of a total of 41,501 vaccinated residents.

Warren County will be stationed at Glens Falls City Park on Wednesday night to give out vaccines from 5-7 p.m., during the city’s Take a Bite fest.