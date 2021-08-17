Warren County COVID update for Aug. 17

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases and 13 recoveries on Tuesday.

The county is currently monitoring 134 active coronavirus cases, including eight who are hospitalized. That’s up by one from Monday.

The county said that new cases on Tuesday came from general community spread, due in part to the spread of the delta variant.

The county is also still seeing problems stemming from out-of-state travel and children ages 12 and under, who still cannot be vaccinated.

The county has had 125 coronavirus cases among fully vaccinated residents, out of a total of 41,463 fully vaccinated county members. The county released a chart on Tuesday breaking that data down.

Warren County’s next coronavirus vaccine clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at Glens Falls City Park from 5-7 p.m., during the weekly Take a Bite food festival.

