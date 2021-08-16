Warren County COVID update for Aug. 16

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases and 17 recoveries on Monday.

The county is monitoring 130 active coronavirus cases, including seven who are hospitalized. That’s down by four from Sunday.

Monday’s cases generally stemmed from community spread. Warren County is still seeing many cases stem from workplace exposure, out-of-state travel and children ages 12 and under.

One new case Monday was of someone previously fully vaccinated for coronavirus. 122 county cases have been among 41,451 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County updated the map tracking active coronavirus cases by zip code.

The county also maintains a map of vaccination rates across the county, which currently shows a high of 80.4% in Bolton Landing and a low of 45.8% in Athol.

Warren County is holding a vaccine clinic from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Warren County Municipal Center, offering the Moderna vaccine.