Warren County COVID update for Aug. 16

News
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-WARREN_634x356 generic

COUNTY-WARREN_634x356 generic

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases and 17 recoveries on Monday.

The county is monitoring 130 active coronavirus cases, including seven who are hospitalized. That’s down by four from Sunday.

Monday’s cases generally stemmed from community spread. Warren County is still seeing many cases stem from workplace exposure, out-of-state travel and children ages 12 and under.

One new case Monday was of someone previously fully vaccinated for coronavirus. 122 county cases have been among 41,451 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County updated the map tracking active coronavirus cases by zip code.

The county also maintains a map of vaccination rates across the county, which currently shows a high of 80.4% in Bolton Landing and a low of 45.8% in Athol.

Warren County is holding a vaccine clinic from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Warren County Municipal Center, offering the Moderna vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire