Warren County COVID update for Aug. 11

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases and seven recoveries on Wednesday, adding up to a current case total of 142 cases.

11 coronavirus cases were hospitalized as of Wednesday, including two considered in critical condition.

Nine of Wednesday’s new cases originated from a coronavirus outbreak at a county nursing home. All residents at the nursing home were fully vaccinated.

One other recent case involved someone who was already quarantined due to coronavirus exposure.

Warren County is listed as among counties seen as having “high” coronavirus transmission rates.

The county is seeing many cases emerging from travel out of state and workplace exposures.

As of Wednesday, 95 of 41,282 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have contracted coronavirus.

Warren County will have a vaccine clinic set up at Take a Bite food festival on Wednesday night in Glens Falls. It will also hold events on Thursday from 3-5 p.m. at North Warren Central School District, and Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Horicon Town Hall during Food Truck Fridays.

